SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are working to clean-up a large chemical spill in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that their department was called to a building at Astro-Chemicals on Memorial Drive around 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a chemical spill.
When crews arrived, they found that approximately 300 gallons of a flammable liquid had spilled.
"While transferring the product from a tanker to the factory a coupling let go causing the accidental spill," Leger added.
A hazardous material team has been called in to assist Springfield Fire to contain the spill and monitoring air levels, while a private contractor works on the clean-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.