(WGGB/WSHM) -- This first snowstorm has caused some issues for people on the roads.
As of approximately 12 p.m., the roads have seen a marked improvement over the conditions of last night.
Last night, MassDOT imposed a 40 mile per hour speed limit on the Mass. Pike from the New York state line to Boston.
By mid-Monday morning, that restriction was lifted from Palmer to Boston.
MassDOT also said that over 1,500 crews have been clearing the roads.
Closer to home, we spoke with AAA Pioneer Valley and they told us 12 to 18 tow trucks are out assisting with accidents.
Luckily, many local schools are closed to help keep traffic off the road. Some Massachusetts courts have closed today too. For an updated list of closings and delays, CLICK HERE.
