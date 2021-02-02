SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been busy throughout the night as they work to clear the area's highways and byways following the nor'easter.

Since the first snowflakes started to fly Monday morning, contractors and local DPW crews have been hard at work.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that it has been all-hands-on-deck for this storm. That being said, they are still down a few plows this season.

The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.

"We have 20 plows of our own and them we will have about 115 or so of private contractors. As I have said in the past, we have had historically about 150, so this year, we are a little short on plows," Cignoli explained.

Cignoli said people moving their cars off the roads helps crews better plow the streets. Unfortunately, if they come across a road where the majority of cars are parked illegally, they have to skip it until police can ticket and tow the vehicles. That, of course, makes it difficult for them to keep side streets safe.