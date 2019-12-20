Crews working to douse fire at Holyoke Laundromat.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on scene of a working fire at a laundromat inside the K-Mart Plaza.
According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac, the laundromat was occupied at the time the fire broke out.
We're told that the building has a working sprinkler and alarm system.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what sparked the fire.
Capt. Cavagnac adds that the Chicopee and South Hadley Fire Departments are being called in to help cover any calls that come in to the Holyoke Fire Department's station.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
