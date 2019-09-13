Crews working to douse structure fire in Lanesborough.

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a building in the area of Cheshire Road (Rt. 8).
While details remain limited at this time, Pittsfield Police officials tell us that Cheshire Road was closed between Mall Road and Old State Road for an extended period of time as crews worked to douse the flames.
We have reached out to Lanesborough Fire officials, but they have not yet returned our request for further comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
