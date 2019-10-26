Crews working to douse structure fire on Greenwich Rd. in Amherst.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Greenwich Road has been blocked off as crews work to douse a structure fire.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson that they received the call around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
It is unclear when that part of Greenwich Road is expected to reopen or if anyone was inside the structure when the fire broke out.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
