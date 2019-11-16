Crews working to douse structure fire on Main St. in Agawam.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Surrounding towns have been called to the town of Agawam to assist officials who are battling a structure fire.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Longmeadow Fire officials confirm that they were called to the 900 block of Main Street around 5:30 Saturday evening to help douse a structure fire.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or if any portion of Main Street has been blocked off.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.