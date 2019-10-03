EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Delays are expected in the Four Corners section of town as gas crews work to mend a broken gas line.
According to Columbia Gas representative Aimee Henderson, crews were called to North Main Street, Westwood Avenue, and Mapleshade Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. for a report of a gas leak.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene, Columbia Gas trucks and police cruisers were focusing their attentions over by the Sunoco gas station on North Main Street.
Repair work is anticipated to last through the evening hours.
East Longmeadow Police say that there is no danger to the public.
Police officials add that those that plan on traveling through the area can expect delays.
Further details surrounding the leak have not yet been made available.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
