SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating a water main break in Springfield, leaving many residents frustrated.
Officials say residents on Ruby Road will have their water shut off sometime tomorrow morning and as of now, they don’t know how long people will be without water for.
"It’s not going to be fun being without water for awhile," Springfield resident Vicki Stanco tells us.
A messy situation for some homeowners in Springfield this weekend.
People in the area of Ruby Road say they first heard a bubbling sound and noticed water running down the street around 8:00 Saturday morning.
Residents say they contacted officials who came and set up barricades and cones to block off the street, but the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission tells Western Mass News over they phone crews aren’t coming out until Monday morning, because they need additional resources to fix this break.
"It's very frustrating, it’s a big loss of water, it’s a big loss of resources, and it’s making an icy mess everywhere and it's ponding, and it’s disgusting," stated Stanco.
And Vicki tells Western Mass News the water freezing over is her biggest concern.
"It’s icing. It’s just a bit of a disaster," says Stanco.
A disaster she says that is continuing for at least 48 hours.
You can see the amount of water that is coming down that street, families scrambling for answers.
"There really isn’t much we can do about it and we don’t know how long it’s going to take to dig up the street, fix the problem, and then rectify the situation," added Stanco.
We reached out back out to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, who said over the phone that they need more equipment and man power to fix the break, but they will be working on it Monday morning after 7 a.m.
Again, homes on Ruby Road will be without water starting Monday morning.
