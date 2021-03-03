ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Adams will experience some water service issues due to a water main break.
Adams Police said that water is being shut off by the Adams Water Department along Howland Avenue, between Butler Street and Bounti-Fare Restaurant.
Police noted that it's not known how long it the water shutoff will last or how long the repairs will take.
