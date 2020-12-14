AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- DPW crews are working to repair a water main break in Agawam.
Agawam Police report that the "very large" break is located at the intersection of Silver Street and Suffield Street.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
