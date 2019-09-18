Crews working to repair broken water line in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Holyoke may wake up to find that their tap water is discolored.
According to city officials, a broken water line is what's causing the discoloration, and Holyoke Water Works will be working into the night to mend the broken line.
It is unclear what caused the break or on which street the break occurred.
We're told that the water might remain discolored as crews continue to, what was described as, flush the system.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
