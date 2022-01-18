CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Repairs are underway at a water main break in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police said that the break occurred in the area of Marion Street and Springfield Street Tuesday morning.
Marion Street will be closed from McKinley Avenue to Springfield Street while crews work to fix the break.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
