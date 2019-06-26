DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently working to fix a water main break in Franklin County.
Deerfield Police said that Conway Road is currently down to one lane while repair efforts are underway.
It's not immediately know how many customers, if any, have been impacted.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
