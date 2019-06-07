WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are currently out working to repair a gas leak in West Springfield.
Town officials said in a tweet that power and gas service is currently off to those on Country View and Partridge Lane.
That outage is expected to last "an extended amount of time," according to the town.
Work is underway to resolve the issue.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
