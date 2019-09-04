HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break in Franklin County is causing some travel issues.
Hatfield Police said that crews are currently on-scene of that break along Route 5, near Chestnut Street.
Police added that the road will be down to one lane for several hours.
Motorists are being advised to use caution through the area.
