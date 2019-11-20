HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews from Holyoke Water Works are on-scene of a water main break in Holyoke.
Holyoke city officials said that several homes between 380 Dwight Street and 420 Dwight Street are without water service.
"Water service is expected to be off for most of the day into the evening," the city said in a statement.
The break may also cause some temporary discoloration of water which, while not visually pleasing, isn't a public health threat. Holyoke Water Works will be flushing the mains overnight to get the water clear.
"In general water customers in the area do not have to take any special precautions," the city said.
Anyone with questions can contact (413) 536-0262.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
