GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenfield.
Greenfield Fire Department officials said that the water system has been reduced to low or no water pressure because of that break in the area of Arch Street.
They noted that the water pressure issue is also impacting the department's hydrant system. Additional tankers from surrounding towns have been called in to cover the city as a precaution.
Greenfield Public Library also announced that they are closed for the day because of the water main break.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
