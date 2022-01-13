HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Repair efforts are underway at a large water main break in Holyoke.
Holyoke Water Works said that the break is near the intersection of Pine Street and Cabot Street.
Customers in the immediate area could be without water for some time and surrounding neighborhoods could see water discoloration because of the break.
It's not immediately know when the repairs will be complete.
Anyone with questions about their water quality can call (413) 532-6778.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
