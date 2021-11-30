ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some residents in Orange will be without water Tuesday morning as crews work to repair a large water main break.
According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, the break is located at Adams St. between Church St. and King St.
The area will be closed while the town's water department works to make repairs.
Anyone with questions regarding the status of the project is being asked to contact the Orange Water Department at 978-544-1115.
