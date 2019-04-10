NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Northampton residents may see low or no water pressure due to a water main break.
City officials said that the water main broke on Columbus Avenue, between East Street and South Street.
Residents in the area may see water service interrupted until repairs are complete, which could take up to eight hours.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
