PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break is impacting a portion of Pittsfield.
City officials said that the break occurred Wednesday morning on Egremont Avenue.
Water service in the area of Austin and Strong Avenues was shut off beginning around 10 a.m.
However, officials noted that water service at Egremont Elementary School is not expected to be interrupted.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
