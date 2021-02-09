SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorists may see some delays along a busy Springfield roadway while crews work to repair a water main break.
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said that the break is along Carew Street, near the Chicopee line.
Traffic is currently alternating along one lane of the roadway, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Repairs are expected to be completed by the middle of Tuesday afternoon.
