SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Work is underway to repair a water main break along a busy Springfield roadway.
Springfield Water and Sewer spokesperson Jaimye Bartak said that crews are arriving to that break, located near the intersection of West Columbus Avenue and Boland Way.
Our crews on-scene said that water was seen flowing into the nearby parking garage as well as streaming down the road.
Traffic is down to one lane in the area.
It's not yet know how long repairs will take.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.