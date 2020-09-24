SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break is impacting several Springfield homes.
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said that crews are on-scene of a water main break near the intersection of Dwight Road and Summerfield Street.
Approximately 20 customers are without water service.
Dwight Road, between Hartwick and Irving Streets, is currently closed while repairs are ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.