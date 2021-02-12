SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break along a busy Springfield roadway.
Springfield Water and Sewer said that the break is in the area of Page Blvd. and Carlos Street.
The two-way traffic is being detoured, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
Repairs are expected to be complete by approximately 6 p.m.
