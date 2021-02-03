SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Water and Sewer crews are busy working to repair two water main breaks in the city.
The department said that one break is in the area of Allen Street and Wilshire Road, and the other is on Cooley Street near Pine Needle Lane.
Traffic is alternating on one lane of the road at both locations, but motorists are asked to avoid the areas if possible.
Disrupted water service is expected to be restored around 3 p.m. today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.