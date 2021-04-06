WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Ware residents are without water service as crews work to repair a water main break.
Ware officials said that the break occurred along Greenwich Road on Tuesday and as a result, water has been shut off from the area of North Street.
Efforts are underway to make repairs and get that water service restored as soon as possible and town officials thanked residents for their patience.
