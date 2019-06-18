AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on-scene of a water main break in Agawam.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Shoemaker Lane.
Our crew on-scene reports that crews are working on the south side of Shoemaker, between General Creighton Abrams Drive and Saint Anne's Country Club.
The road is still open.
There's no word yet as to how many residents are without water service.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
