HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break in Holyoke.
Holyoke Water Works said that the break is along Michigan Avenue.
They noted that they hope to have water service restored as soon as possible and asked for patience while crews battle the cold temperatures and conditions.
