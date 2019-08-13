Crews working to repair water main break on Charlton Rd. in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sturbridge officials are continuing to mend a water main break that happened late Tuesday morning in the area of 200 Charlton Road.
According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the town's Water Department will shut off the water to all homes and businesses that run down Hall Road (Rt. 131) to the Charlton town line.
Homes and businesses that are impacted by this water main break can expect to have their water back on by around 6:00 this evening.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.