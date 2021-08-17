CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main leak was reported Tuesday afternoon in Chicopee.
There is a water main leak at the intersection of Springfield Street and Grape Street.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, the Chicopee Water Department is on scene. They are asking people to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.