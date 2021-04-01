WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to repair a significant water main break in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police report the break along Lancaster Avenue has forced the road to be closed between Albert Street and Gooseberry Street.
The water has been shut off, according to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. He added that there may be service issues in the surrounding neighborhoods.
If anyone has discolored water, residents are being told to let the cold water run in the bathtub until the water runs clear.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
