WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- DPW crews in Westfield were kept busy repairing a water main that broke on Wednesday.
The 12-inch pipe on West Silver Street broke in front of the middle school, sending water into the street just before 1 p.m.
We're told it's one of the main arteries that goes through the city, so low water pressure to the area was expected to be a problem.
The road was closed for safety reasons.
Crews worked to isolate the break so only the school would be without water, allowing water to be restored to other areas in the city.
