GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are working to rescue a hiker from the Mount Holyoke Range state park.
Granby Police told Western Mass News that they are on-scene and have made contact with that hiker.
They noted that the hiker has non-life threatening injuries.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
