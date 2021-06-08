(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of electrical customers are without power after some strong storms rolled through the area.
As of 2:15 p.m., Eversource reported over 280 customers without power across western Massachusetts, with 239 of those outages reported in Hadley.
Meanwhile, National Grid reports just eight outages in Western Massachusetts.
Hatfield Police said that trees and wires are down throughout town. Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said that crews are in town working to restore service as a result of a lightning strike.
In Westfield, Westfield Gas and Electric said that they are working to restore power after an outage on Reservoir Road, off of West Drive, and on Falcon Drive.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest and will have more as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.