SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Progress is being made at an apartment complex that has been without gas service to people's stoves for weeks.
Residents can take a hot shower and have heat, but what they can't do is make a meal.
Hundreds of residents are left without access to their gas stoves after leaks were found in a gas main to the Maples Apartment building.
"This crazy," resident Robert Isaac tells us. "This is unbelievable."
Western Mass News talked to Deputy Director of Housing Code Enforcement David Cotter.
He says contractors were able to test the main line to the left-rear building.
They were able to return thirty-four or more stoves back to service.
Gas tubes, connecting stoves to a gas source, are being replaced by licensed plumbers in the 102 units, but residents we spoke with say the gas issue still makes them uneasy.
"We want to feel safe and we live afraid," continued Robert. "We live afraid that this building is going to explode any minute. That's our main concern."
The property manager has offered to reimburse any resident, who wishes to purchase a hot plate or toaster to get by in the meantime.
Kentucky Fried Chicken on State Street is also offering gift certificates to help residents impacted by the gas issue.
Tenants tell Western Mass News they were planning to meet this evening to discuss their options, however.
The city says that safety is their priority.
