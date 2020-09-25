BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Seventy-six veterans have died from COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and now, top officials at the home are facing criminal charges.
A grand jury has indicated that Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton in what she calls the first criminal case of it’s kind in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walsh and Clinton could spend years behind bars if found guilty.
One family we spoke with on Friday said it is finally closure.
“We believe this is the first criminal case in the country brought against those involved in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Healey explained.
Criminal charges have been handed down from Healey, six months after the COVID-19 pandemic began to wreak havoc on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in March.
Seventy-six veterans are dead and now, Walsh and Clinton are indicted.
Healey said the case centers on a decision made by the two men early in the outbreak, one she said was like fuel to the virus’s fire.
“The decision to consolidate two dementia units into one, which meant that symptomatic and COVID positive residents were placed within feet of asymptomatic residents, exposing those residents further to the virus,” Healey added.
Healey noted that the charges stem from five residents, who were healthy, being crammed into dining room on that floor with sick residents.
Their lives, Healey claimed, were put at risk.
“Each defendant is facing 10 counts total - five counts for the criminal neglect charge and five counts for the serious bodily injury charge,” Healey said.
Cindy Nothe, whose brother-in-law died at the facility, added, “I was glad that they move forward with criminal charges because it seemed criminal what they had done.”
Nothe’s brother-in-law was on the dementia unit that was consolidated. Though she said Albert showed symptoms of COVID-19, he was never listed as having the illness when he died in March and she said communication from the home was poor.
“I don’t think we knew how alarmed we should have been until after he had passed and more information started coming out,” Nothe said.
Healey said the bodily injury charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years and each negligence charge carries a three-year maximum sentence in state prison.
In the meantime, Nothe is just beginning to say goodbye to albert.
“We are actually getting ready to do a memorial service for him at the end of October, so the family will have an opportunity to perhaps get some closure and have some...a chance to talk about our memories of Albert,” Nothe noted.
We reached out to Walsh’s attorney for a statement. We have not yet heard back.
Both men will be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court at a later date.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
