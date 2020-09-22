SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A criminal complaint has been requested in connection with vandalism of Springfield's Black Lives Matter earlier this month.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the request for the complaint filed Monday for defacement of real or personal property is in connection to the vandalism on September 14.
Walsh noted that it's department policy to not release names of those who are subject to a complaint application, but "this suspect does have prior criminal convictions including assault and battery on a police officer."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
