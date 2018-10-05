GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some of us might miss Summer, but impact of the extreme weather during those months is causing havoc for local crops.
"Tens of thousands of dollars of crop that we expected to have that we were unable to harvest and sell," Red Fire Farm owner Ryan Voiland tells us.
Rotten flesh and soggy fields, something farmers in western Mass are experiencing.
"Still," continued Voiland. "You go to some of these fields and there's like these big swales that are full of water. Most plants just can't tolerate having their roots in standing water for days on end."
Ryan Voiland says the Summer rain is to blame for crops all but gone in certain areas of his fields where water can't drain.
"Another pepper field was actually one of the worst cases, where," says Voiland. "The Phytophthora got started. because of all this wet, standing water. That's a disease that just totally killed those plants. You're not going to get brussel sprouts from us this year. They are one of the things that didn't survive, like our cabbage. The heads aren't quite as big."
Ryan tells Western Mass News not all of his crops have vanished.
Fall favorites from his most recent harvest have actually turned out quite as well.
"I think our roots are pretty good," said Voiland. "Things like carrots and beets, we've had a good crop. We're digging sweet potatoes just down the road, and those are coming out pretty nice. We've had one of our best, biggest crops of Winter squash that we've had in a couple years."
There's also some other ways to make money, like with a corn maze.
Ryan says 'Pick Your Own Pumpkins' is always a crowd favorite too.
"We've got some nice, big, orange Jack O'Lantern pumpkins," said Voiland. "Plenty of pie pumpkins, [and] even some exotic cheese pumpkins. Actually, we're going to stay open here at the store. Traditionally, we've closed on Thanksgiving."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.