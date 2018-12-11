SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield crossing guard is in the hospital after a hit and run crash this morning.
Around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, a female crossing guard was struck near Tapley Street and St. James Avenue, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
The woman was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries.
Walsh added that the driver has been identified and charges are pending.
The incident remains under investigation.
