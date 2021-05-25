(WGGB/WSHM) -- Attorney John Stobierski has not only represented Danny Croteau’s family, but also many survivors of abuse in western Massachusetts. On Tuesday, he gave his take on how things are playing out legally.
“It’s disappointing that Richard Lavigne will not see the inside of a courtroom or prosecutor on this. I would prefer he lived and would have to face his deeds,” Stobierski explained.
Stobierski, an attorney who represented the Croteau family in the past along with other survivors with claims of priest sexual abuse, shared with Western Mass News his disappointment. He told us he’s personally interviewed over 50 people claiming to be victims of Lavigne, but the lawyer told us that’s not even close to what a Mass. State Police investigator told him.
“One of the state police investigators told me early on in this case is that they theorized that Richard Lavigne molested over 250 people during the course of his priest term and I think that might actually be a low estimate base upon what I’ve learned since then,” Stobierski explained.
It's been a difficult road for the families. Western Mass News dug deeper into our coverage of the Croteau murder over the decades. We heard from Croteau’s parents who have since died as they said they first learned about Lavigne’s possible connection to the murder.
“It was the biggest shock we ever had because we were so close with him. He was here all the time. He was like part of the family,” said Bernice Croteau in a previous interview with Western Mass News.
Carl Croteau added in a previous interview, “The state police came in and asked us if we knew our sons had been assaulted and that Father Lavigne is a first prime suspect in the murder of my son.”
Stobierski said that Lavigne would use scare tactics against his victims, making them fearful of him. He shared with us a story from one of his current Lavigne clients.
“One of his techniques was he attempted to scare his victims. He actually even used Danny Croteau’s murder. He said to one of my clients that I’ve gotten away with murder before, I can do what I want and he told that to a little kid,” Stobierski added.
Stobierski added because Lavigne is now dead, there could be more Lavigne survivors who come forward. The main reason is because they now know he can’t follow through with the threats he made against them as children.
