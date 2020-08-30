(AP) -- Demonstrators, many not wearing masks, came to the Massachusetts State House on Sunday to oppose a new state rule that requires flu shots for school children.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced what is believed to be the first such requirement in the country earlier this month. A Massachusetts Department of Public Health spokesperson released a statement on Sunday that said the flu shot requirement is especially important because flu season will overlap with the coronavirus pandemic.
“As students return to in-person learning in the classroom, this vaccine requirement provides an additional and necessary layer of protection and safety,” the statement said.
A speaker at Sunday's demonstration called on the crowd to hug one another, The Boston Globe reported.
Officials in Vermont are considering a similar requirement.
