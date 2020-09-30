SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An internal investigation into Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno's Director of Constituent Services Daryl Moss, resulted in a large gathering on the steps of City Hall. The group addressed social media allegations.
Supporters of Moss packed the steps of City Hall, hoping to send a message to the city.
In a powerful and emotional event, speakers spoke about Moss, who has been an aid to the mayor for 12 years.
Moss is under fire for an alleged post he made to a social media account, prompting a city investigation. But speakers have said Moss’s post was about a television show he was watching with a friend.
The director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Keshawn Dodds, said he thinks its important to step up today in support of Moss.
"I have not seen Daryl Moss call anyone out of their name. This mayor, and this city and he's still vilified," Dodds explained.
Speakers, such as City Councilor Tracye Whitfield and Bishop Talbert Swan, highlighted racial injustices in the city and said there are far more problems than Moss’s social media.
Western Mass News reached out to the mayor for comment, but are still waiting to hear back.
