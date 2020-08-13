HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Huntington woman who spent the last 95-days in the hospital with COVID-19, fighting for her life...is one the road to recovery and earlier today came back home to a hero's welcome.
A Western Mass News crew was there to catch the emotional moment. Friends, family, and co-workers of Christina Charter welcomed her home with a parade, gifts, and most of all support and gratitude.
Christina is a certified nursing assistant at a local nursing home, where she said she contracted COVID-19. Her co-workers organized the parade and called her superwoman for defying the odds.
"She deserves whatever she can get, almost died. I had to do a DNR on her, we thought we were going to lose her," said Christina's mother, Cindy Dickinson.
"They keep calling me a miracle, wonder woman, superhero, but I don't feel like that, I wasn't ready to go," Christina said.
Christina also said she has a long way to go in her recovery, but she is grateful to the doctors and nurses at Baystate Medical Center, and grateful to be home with her three-year-old son.
(1) comment
[thumbdown] Yes let's surround the lady who just fought for her life, the one with the weak immune system- and just get all up in her personal bubble.
