SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A "welcome home parade" was held for a woman in Springfield today.
Julia Ortiz was in the hospital and then a nursing home for several months after suffering from a brain aneurysm in October.
Her daughter told Western Mass News she is overjoyed to have her mother home.
"She's home! She's home, I'm just so excited! This is the power of the community coming together and showing their support and how much they love her," said Ortiz's daughter.
Her daughter told us it meant the world to see the community come together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.