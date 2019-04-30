SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, the city of Springfield is hosting world renowned singer Cher.
In a little over an hour, she’ll take the stage at the Mass Mutual Center, but things have been getting hectic downtown for the last few hours.
Just a few hours ago, new tickets for the event dropped on the Mass Mutual website.
Seats in the lower level to the side of the stage are still available.
This is the second big name to come to the Mass Mutual Center in recent months through their partnership with MGM Springfield.
In September, Stevie Wonder came to the city and brought out similar excitement.
Tonight, we are seeing a lot of people from outside of Springfield and western Mass.
The influx of fans has caused one downtown restaurant to have to close down to prepare for the dinner rush.
The owner tells Western Mass News he never imagined his business would get so busy when he opened in downtown more than ten years ago.
"We were busy back then but," Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Mediterranean Restaurant and Grill, tells us. "It never dawned on me that it’s going to be this magnitude. It’s been crazy. It all starts with the reservations. We have been booked for the last ten days. We just ordered food for this week. We had to double up on the food, on the scheduling, [and] doubled up on the alcohol and beverages."
For those looking for a good place to park, the MGM parking garage is close by.
In the past, when downtown is busy, MGM officials have put out reminders that there are two exits to the parking garage, one on MGM Way and one on Union Street.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
