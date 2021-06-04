WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local restauranteur Andy Yee was remembered Friday at one of the many establishments he brought life to in western Massachusetts. White Hut is honoring what would have been Yee's 60th birthday in a special way.

Lines were out the door Friday afternoon at White Hut in West Springfield to commemorate Yee's 60th birthday the day after he was laid to rest.

“I miss my good friend Andy Yee,” said Peter Picknelly.

Picknelly purchased the iconic 81-year-old joint with Yee in 2020 and to remember him, White Hut is offering up 60 cent hot dogs and 60 cent drinks all weekend long.

“I heard about the great deal…60 cents, that's awesome,” said Rob Sailer.

Customers like Sailer said he'll always remember what Yee did for the area.

“A pretty easy way to pay respects, but it's a tip of the cap. He was a great guy,” Sailer added.

It’s something most western Massachusetts residents will agree with, so it comes as no surprise that White Hut is bustling.

“Since 10:30 this morning, we've had lines out the door. I got my wife, my daughter, everyone's inside working,” Picknelly noted.

The event brought back in some customers who haven't returned in a while.

White Hut exterior 060421

Western Mass News photo

“Haven't been to White Hut in a long time…It's a bit nostalgic for me,” said Jonathan Collins.

Collins told Western Mass News he couldn't pass up the offer.

“Sixty cent deal, great way to come out and eat local,” Collins added.

Yee, who was a member of the Bean Restaurant Group, would have celebrated the big birthday on Saturday, June 5, but sadly, he passed away last week.

His uncle Billy Yee is overwhelmed by the support.

“It's a great tribute to him for his birthday and on behalf of the Yee family, I want to thank everybody who helped celebrate his 60th birthday,” Billy Yee said.

The special will continue through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day as the community continues to remember Andy Yee for what he was.

“We've got plenty of hot dogs, plenty of hamburgers. We even have a special Pina colada milkshake honoring Andy,” Picknelly noted.

Sailer added, “Andy Yee was a legend.”

On Friday, June 11 on Fort Street in Springfield, there will also be a celebration for Andy Yee at The Student Prince in Springfield - another establishment he helped save - with live music and even a Hukelau pop-up.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.