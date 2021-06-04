WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local restauranteur Andy Yee was remembered Friday at one of the many establishments he brought life to in western Massachusetts. White Hut is honoring what would have been Yee's 60th birthday in a special way.

Lines were out the door Friday afternoon at White Hut in West Springfield to commemorate Yee's 60th birthday the day after he was laid to rest.

“I miss my good friend Andy Yee,” said Peter Picknelly.

Picknelly purchased the iconic 81-year-old joint with Yee in 2020 and to remember him, White Hut is offering up 60 cent hot dogs and 60 cent drinks all weekend long.

“I heard about the great deal…60 cents, that's awesome,” said Rob Sailer.

Customers like Sailer said he'll always remember what Yee did for the area.

“A pretty easy way to pay respects, but it's a tip of the cap. He was a great guy,” Sailer added.

It’s something most western Massachusetts residents will agree with, so it comes as no surprise that White Hut is bustling.

“Since 10:30 this morning, we've had lines out the door. I got my wife, my daughter, everyone's inside working,” Picknelly noted.

The event brought back in some customers who haven't returned in a while.

“Haven't been to White Hut in a long time…It's a bit nostalgic for me,” said Jonathan Collins.

Collins told Western Mass News he couldn't pass up the offer.

“Sixty cent deal, great way to come out and eat local,” Collins added.

Yee, who was a member of the Bean Restaurant Group, would have celebrated the big birthday on Saturday, June 5, but sadly, he passed away last week.

His uncle Billy Yee is overwhelmed by the support.

“It's a great tribute to him for his birthday and on behalf of the Yee family, I want to thank everybody who helped celebrate his 60th birthday,” Billy Yee said.

The special will continue through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day as the community continues to remember Andy Yee for what he was.

“We've got plenty of hot dogs, plenty of hamburgers. We even have a special Pina colada milkshake honoring Andy,” Picknelly noted.

Sailer added, “Andy Yee was a legend.”

On Friday, June 11 on Fort Street in Springfield, there will also be a celebration for Andy Yee at The Student Prince in Springfield - another establishment he helped save - with live music and even a Hukelau pop-up.