SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands made their way to downtown Springfield Friday morning to participate in the annual Parade of Big Balloons.
“Putting up this Caillou. That was crazy. That’s a big guy right there," volunteer Abinael llanos tells us.
Giant balloons featuring Scooby Doo, Caillou, and other characters were flying high in the sky down Main Street.
For some, this is their first time in the parade.
“Yes, it’s my first year. [What are you most excited about?] To try it out," parade participant Angie Burkovsky explained.
For others, it’s an annual tradition.
“Thirty-three years. I love big balloons. The first year I saw the Macy’s Parade was 1966 on a 19-inch black tv. My eyes just pop right out of my socket. Pop right out. When you see characters like Popeye, Underdog, and Bullwinkles flying high between the sky scraper, it just dazzled me," participant Rex Young stated.
Despite a national shortage of helium this year, forcing parade officials to spend a limited amount of money, the issue doesn’t seem to make a difference.
“I would not even had known if you hadn’t told me," parade goer John Szramowski said.
The Western Mass News team even made an appearance.
The big balloons, smiling faces, and massive crowd were a receipt for another successful parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.