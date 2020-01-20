SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 19th Spalding Hoophall Classic continued Monday, wrapping up a long weekend's worth of events at Springfield College's Blake Arena.
"We've sporadically sold out over the course of our 19-year history. This is the first time in the history we've sold out in advance of the day itself," said Greg Procino, vice president of operations with the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Procino told Western Mass News that while the Hoophall Classic is always a success, this is this first year they've sold out ahead of the event
"It's a credit to the quality of the teams and the level of the players that are here," Procino added.
The event brought in not only the best high school basketball players, but people from across the world
"We sold tickets to people from 22 different states and two countries," Procino noted.
That is good news for the city of Springfield and local businesses, including the Hall of Fame itself.
"Every time we do a basketball-related event in Springfield, it's good for the museum," Procino said.
Local western Massachusetts high schools kicked off the classic on Thursday before the nationally televised games began on Saturday, with rumors emerging LeBron James would be in town, so Western Mass News worked to get answers.
"[Laughing] No comment..." Procino said.
However, we can confirm James was in attendance Monday afternoon supporting his son, LeBron James Jr., who plays as a point and shooting guard for Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. It's an institution Procino said has brought a lot of buzz to this year's Hoophall Classic.
.@KingJames is in the building to watch Sierra Canyon 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lc9dfY5KgO— ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020
"Sierra Canyon coming for two games has been a big boost for the event," Procino explained.
The last game of the classic kicks off at 7 p.m. with a game between Springfield Central and East Hartford High School.
